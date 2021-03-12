CLOSE
Teacher Who Reportedly Forced 5-Year-Old To Clean Out His Own Feces From Toilet Is Placed On Leave

Ashley Murry says her son Ashton experienced trauma as a result of the incident and is taking legal action to protect him.

A Little Rock, Arkansas, teacher was placed on administrative leave after community outrage erupted over claims that she forced a 5-year-old Black student to clean out his feces from a toilet.

Ashton’s supporters launched a GoFundMe following the alleged March 5 encounter where a white kindergarten teacher at Crystal Hill Elementary School disturbingly forced him to clean his own feces.

“He just came to me and said, ‘She made me get my boo boo out with my bare hands in the toilet.’ I’m like, ‘are you serious?’ He kept saying it and telling everybody, and I know when he’s lying,” Ashley told KARK.

“It’s degrading for a child so I don’t feel like any child should have to go through this,” she continued. “They basically made him go in the toilet and get his feces and the dirty tissue out of the toilet.”

Ashley took quick action when her son made her aware and enlisted the help of her mother Tami. The local community has also rallied around the trio, completely dumbfounded that an educator would encourage such a mortifying act. Supporters launched a GoFundMe which has already doubled its goal of $5,000.

In response to the outrage, the Pulaski County Special School District launched an investigation. But Ashley believes school administrators actions haven’t gone far enough.

“She needs to be terminated. She does not need to be teaching in any school district. She does not need to be around kids. Her license needs to be taken,” Ashley told THV11.

Incredulously, Ashley claims the teacher reached out to explain herself.

“She got on the phone with me and she said she didn’t have an explanation, she just knew she was wrong. But she stated to the principal that she was trying to teach how not to stop up the toilet,” said Ashley.

“I told her that’s not good enough for me,” said Tami.

The Murrys say their fight is tied to preventing another child from experiencing the embarrassment and shame.

“I don’t ever want this to happen to another child again,” Tami continued.

Teacher Who Reportedly Forced 5-Year-Old To Clean Out His Own Feces From Toilet Is Placed On Leave  was originally published on newsone.com

