Teacher Who Reportedly Forced 5-Year-Old To Clean Out His Own Feces From Toilet Is Placed On Leave

A Little Rock, Arkansas, teacher was placed on administrative leave after community outrage erupted over claims that she forced a 5-year-old Black student to clean out his feces from a toilet.
Ashley Murry says her son Ashton experienced trauma as a result of the incident and is taking legal action to protect him.
Ashton’s supporters launched a GoFundMe following the alleged March 5 encounter where a white kindergarten teacher at Crystal Hill Elementary School disturbingly forced him to clean his own feces.
“He just came to me and said, ‘She made me get my boo boo out with my bare hands in the toilet.’ I’m like, ‘are you serious?’ He kept saying it and telling everybody, and I know when he’s lying,” Ashley told KARK.
“It’s degrading for a child so I don’t feel like any child should have to go through this,” she continued. “They basically made him go in the toilet and get his feces and the dirty tissue out of the toilet.”
Ashley took quick action when her son made her aware and enlisted the help of her mother Tami. The local community has also rallied around the trio, completely dumbfounded that an educator would encourage such a mortifying act. Supporters launched a GoFundMe which has already doubled its goal of $5,000.
In response to the outrage, the Pulaski County Special School District launched an investigation. But Ashley believes school administrators actions haven’t gone far enough.
“She needs to be terminated. She does not need to be teaching in any school district. She does not need to be around kids. Her license needs to be taken,” Ashley told THV11.
Incredulously, Ashley claims the teacher reached out to explain herself.
“She got on the phone with me and she said she didn’t have an explanation, she just knew she was wrong. But she stated to the principal that she was trying to teach how not to stop up the toilet,” said Ashley.
“I told her that’s not good enough for me,” said Tami.
The Murrys say their fight is tied to preventing another child from experiencing the embarrassment and shame.
“I don’t ever want this to happen to another child again,” Tami continued.
Conservatives Complain About "Cancel Culture' After 6 Dr. Seuss Books Shelved Over Racist Imagery
1.
1 of 10
Now Dr. Seuss is canceled?!? As most rational Americans know, there’s no greater threat to our democracy than Cancel Culture, a thing that exists and is definitely not a made-up term used to soothe white people allergic to consequences.— Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) March 2, 2021
Today's column:https://t.co/HxxWsIuxVZ
2.
2 of 10
They just CANCELED Dr. Seuss for racist undertones!😂😂😂— KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) March 2, 2021
We live in CLOWN WORLD!
No way America survives this nonsense, we will be taken over by China / Russia in 20 years or less. This country has become weak & pathetic. pic.twitter.com/rT11yNrMP7
3.
3 of 10
I want to live in a society that doesn’t cancel Dr. Seuss, Aunt Jemima, and Mr. Potato Head.— Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 2, 2021
4.
4 of 10
Joe Biden has just removed Dr. Seuss from “Read Across America” because he thinks the books are racists.— Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) March 2, 2021
Joe, just because you can’t read them doesn’t mean they’re racist!
5.
5 of 10
Since we are canceling everything (Mr Potato Head, Dr Seuss) why don’t we actually cancel something that people don’t want...like the #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/L1ARXKcHrs— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) March 2, 2021
6.
6 of 10
We've now got foundations book burning the authors to whom they are dedicated. Well done, everyone. https://t.co/g4X7ZP9yOV— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 2, 2021
7.
7 of 10
Every day there's a new woke story about something getting canceled. Today it's Dr. Seuss's turn. How do we stop the stupid? Serious question.— Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 2, 2021
8.
8 of 10
Sorry racist police but Dr. Seuss stays! pic.twitter.com/bmvRv1yiNA— ~Stages~ (@_G00dV1bes) March 2, 2021
9.
9 of 10
Went to go buy Mulberry Street after I saw the Dr. Seuss purge underway, but the Book BBQ was too far in progress.— Ethan Ralph (@TheRalphRetort) March 2, 2021
Can't buy it on Amazon even though it's #1 now in it's category. Same on Barnes and Noble. Gonna find a used copy.
Same effect as book burning, basically. pic.twitter.com/IcbfpX6Z2B
10.
10 of 10
The crybaby left wants to cancel Dr. Seuss pic.twitter.com/yl2DnmZuIZ— Brent Terhune (@BrentTerhune) March 2, 2021
