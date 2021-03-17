CLOSE
The 614
HomeThe 614

NBC4 Stuff the Backpack!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

This is the third year for NBC4 Stuff the Backpack! The big difference is this year is that the event will be 100% virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ESSA 1

Source: Michael Tomlin-Crutchfield / Michael Tomlin-Crutchfield

With this being a virtual back to school drive it will allow for a safe donation experience.The focus will be on  secure online donations to help local students succeed. After months of working with teachers they are now announcing the back dos school drive. Its one of the better ways to support local students and move forward during the COVID-19 era.

On Thursday, July 30 viewers can make a matched donation during NBC4’s telethon, which airs from 6 – 11 a.m. and 4 -7:30 p.m.

WHAT: STUFF THE BACKPACK CALL4

WHEN: JULY 30, 6 – 11 a.m. & 4 – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: NBC4 & NBC4i.com

Courtesy of NBC4.com

Grammys 2021 Nominations Announced, Beyoncé Leads, & Hip-Hop Represented Lovely
20 photos

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close