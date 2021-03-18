Shots Fired at Easton Town Center, No Injuries

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, Two men say a someone shot at them during an argument at the Easton Town Center.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:52 p.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the Easton Town Center on reports of shots fired on mall property.

Two men told officers they had gotten into a verbal altercation with another person, when that person fired a gun at them. Neither was injured in the shooting.

The suspect then drove away in a silver Dodge Charger.

For the full NBC4 story click here

If you have any information pertaining to this investigation please call the Columbus Police at 614-645-4141

