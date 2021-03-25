Dr.Dre backed Out of Verzuz Battle after Teddy Riley, Babyface Mishap

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We all remember how disastrous the Verzuz Battle between Teddy Riley and Babyface was. If you don’t remember it catch a clip of it below! Dre was getting ready to be set up for a Verzuz challenge but after the technical difficulties from Teddy and Babyface he was just not having it Swizz Beatz has revealed.

“When Dr. Dre wasn’t feeling the sound from Teddy Riley and Babyface, that hurt our heart. Oh my God. He was supposed to come at the end and announce that he was gon’ do VERZUZ that night… He got on the phone, he was like ‘man, I can’t be a part of nothing that sound like that, my legacy is quality’. I was like ‘oh, we just lost Dre’… that one felt pretty crazy.”

Who would you want to see Dr. Dre go up against?

There are more Verzuz Battles coming your way, SWV it taking on Escape, and will weever see Usher and Chris Brown battle it out?

Well well just have to wait and see, courtesy of thejasminebrand.com