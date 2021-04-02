CLOSE
Planned Parenthood Sues Over Telemedicine Abortion Ban

According to NBC4i.com the company Planned Parenthood announced Thursday it has filed a lawsuit over the state’s ban on telemedicine abortion.

Governor Mike DeWine signed into law Senate Bill 260 in January. The law requires a doctor to be present when patients take the initial dose of an abortion-inducing drug, Mifepristone. Violating the law is a fourth degree felony.

Mifepristone is approved by the FDA, in a regimen with another medication called

misoprostol, to end a pregnancy within 70 days of the first day of a woman’s last menstrual

period.

The law takes effect April 12. The lawsuit seeks to keep it from going into force.

