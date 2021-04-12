One man is dead after an altercation with police and security officers at St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Westerville Police responded to a call of a man passed out in a vehicle. Medics and officers accompanied the man to St. Ann’s Hospital. Officers learned that domestic violence warrants were issued in his name, as well as a weapons under disability warrant in Franklin County. Details are unclear of how the man obtained a weapon, but a shootout ensued including police and hospital security.
The man passed away later due to his injuries, no officers were injured during the altercation. St. Ann’s Hospital remains open for those needing medical care.
The Latest:
- Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban One Honors May 16th On TV One
- Suspects Arrested in March 3rd Polaris Fashion Place Shooting
- Man Shot and Killed By Police at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital
- Usher Pays Adult Entertainers In “Ush Bucks” & Fans Are Clowning Him For It On Twitter
- Fans React To Natasha Bedingfield’s Surprise Wagon In Viral TikTok Trend Featuring Her Song “Unwritten”
- Four Things You Need To Know About This Year’s Met Gala
- Black Owned Hair Care Brand Mielle Organics Secures $100 Million In Venture Capital Funding
- MODEL MONDAY: A School Trip Landed Amira Natanne Pyer Moss And Pattern Beauty Campaigns
- How many kids does Nick Cannon have? Expecting twins with 3rd baby mama!
- Summer Is Coming: 5 Celebrities Flaunt Their Bikini Bodies!
- Kyrie Irving Gets Angry When Dennis Schröder Calls Him The N-Word
Man Shot and Killed By Police at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com