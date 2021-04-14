According to NBC4i, The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with Tuesday night’s protest at Columbus Police headquarters.
Hunter A. Mattin, 20, of Wauseon, Ohio, in Fulton County, has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Burglary, a first-degree felony.
According to the court complaint, Mattin allegedly “forced open the locked, first-floor west-facing entry doors” to the Columbus Division of Police headquarters at 120 Marconi Boulevard.
The complaint then alleges that Mattin “used a wood club to hit Sergeant J. Coleman in the chest and face, which resulted in a cut to Sgt. Coleman’s lip.” The complaint says Mattin purposefully committed “a criminal offense” by allegedly inflicting physical harm to Sgt. Coleman.
Man Arrested in Connection with Columbus Police Headquarters Breach was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com