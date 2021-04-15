CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Saweetie Throws Shade At Quavo In IG Video

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Saweetie and Quavo

Source: Pari Dukovic / Pari Dukovic/ GQ

Throwing on her Quay sunglasses, Saweetie interacted with a high-tech futuristic mirror that spoke to her. “Hello, I love those Quay glasses on you, Saweetie,” said the robot mirror, mispronouncing the brand as “Kway,” which is the same way Quavo’s name sounds. “Kway? Girl, this is Quay,” said the rapper, correcting the mirror and using the correct pronunciation as “Key.”

 

Schoolgirl watching online education class

Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year

3 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year

Continue reading Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year

Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year

  [caption id="attachment_2728093" align="alignnone" width="724"] Source: ridvan_celik / Getty[/caption] Columbus Public School has announced via a letter from Superintendant Laura Mitchell on their official website the tentative layout for what the 2020/2021 school year will look like.  Will kids be learning in person?  Or will our children continue distance learning?  As of now, it’s up to the parents what path their child will take. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”] CPS will offer three options for children, the blended learning format, the Cincinnati digital academy, or the flex remote learning. The blended learning format would be two days of in-class learning and three days of remote learning.  Students would be split into two groups to properly social distance.  If you would like your child to attend the Cincinnati digital academy click here to be contacted for enrollment. For more information and details on the school year click here or see below

Saweetie Throws Shade At Quavo In IG Video  was originally published on wiznation.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close