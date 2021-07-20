NFL to Play Lift Every Voice before Every 2021 Game this Season

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

So yeah the NFL will play the song widely recognised as the Black national anthem before every 2021-2022 season game as part of a $250million social justice investment.

Lift Every Voice and Sing was written in 1900 by civil rights activist James Weldon Johnson.

This move of course has some fans upset while other fans support this gesture. Personally if the NFL would just Confront police about the killing of black people and stop trying to beat around the bush or try to stop NFL players from kneeling, then that $250million social justice money could be use for something more.

What are your thoughts on this?