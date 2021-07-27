Disney Store in Polaris Store Set to Close

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Say it aint so but yes the Disney Store at Polaris Fashion Place is scheduled to close by the middle of next month. This leaves some fans of Disney of course saddens to see them go, but the company has its reasons for closing the store down.

A post on the company’s website says the store will close on or before Aug. 18.

The move comes following a March announcement from Disney that it was “significantly” reducing Disney Stores in a move toward e-commerce.

The company is set to close at least 60 locations in North America this year.

As of now Im not sure if they’re are any sales going on but more than likely with the store closing you may be able to find some good things for the kiddies there.

Courtesy of NBc4i.com