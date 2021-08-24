Yung Bleu Arrested for Suspended License

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rapper Yung Bleu is claiming he was racially profiled at a store for Absolute Trailers. He was outside of the place when police showed up. The store workers claimed they has an run in with people before and were concerned baby and his people were up to NO GOOD.

The store is in Gainesville, GA. Cops were called for suspected fraud, and showed up within 10 min of Yung Bleu arriving. Shortly after police arrived, Bleu pulled off in his vehicle, and was pulled dover by police for having a suspended license.

Bleu describes being just “down the street” when he was pulled over and feeling “scared” about not knowing what the result from the interaction could be.

The officer walks up to the car and identifies as Officer Forrester of the Gainesville Police Department.

The Shade Room, we see the initial interaction between Bleu and the same female officer. He was arrested following being pulled over and driving with no license.

Bad day for Bleu