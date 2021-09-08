Mayor Ginther Reinstates Mask Order in Columbus Regardless of Vaccination Status

According to NBC4i, the masks are coming back on in Columbus.
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Wednesday that he is issuing an executive order requiring facemasks to be worn in indoor public spaces because of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Ginther said there are not enough healthcare workers to handle the influx of new cases and that further steps are needed. He said he would work City Council to codify the order next week. Ginther said that having separate orders from him and City Council are in anticipation of a legal challenge.
Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19
Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19
1. Marc Bernier1 of 7
2. Phil Valentine
2 of 7
It's been one year since Eddie Money left us. Great guy. We miss you, Eddie. #eddiemoney pic.twitter.com/hu9LdWNJUW— Phil Valentine (@ValentineShow) September 13, 2020
3. Dick Farrel
3 of 7
Mr. @realDonaldTrump we are proudly wearing and selling "trump for president" t-shirts would you like one? pic.twitter.com/Vsc9w07ty9— Dick Farrel (@talkradioking) July 21, 2015
4. Tod Tucker
4 of 7
Candidate for Labor Commissioner Cathy Costello and me at the Capitol following @GovMaryFallin #StateOfTheState Address. pic.twitter.com/QIwMxFyeVB— Tod Tucker (@RealTodTucker) February 5, 2018
5. Dr. Jimmy DeYoung Sr.
5 of 7
(GSN) America’s beloved Bible Prophecy Teacher Dr. Jimmy DeYoung Sr. passed away early Sunday morning, according to his wife Judy. Dr. DeYoung had been admitted to the hospital Aug. 7. He was diagnosed with COVID. He had questioned COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/kdfxtvUb7s— HJ (Hank) Ellison (@hjtherealj) August 19, 2021
6. Caleb Wallace
6 of 7
Caleb Wallace, a leader of the anti-mask movement in central Texas, has died of coronavirus, his wife says - NYT pic.twitter.com/dVHZbO7Nc3— BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) August 29, 2021
7. Herman CainSource:Getty 7 of 7
The Latest:
- Mayor Ginther Reinstates Mask Order in Columbus Regardless of Vaccination Status
- ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Lawsuit Against Texas Police Filed Alleging Cops Ignored Black Man’s Pleas For Help And Let Him Die In Custody
- Judge Rules Video Of Killing Of Alvin Motley Over Loud Music Won’t Be Released Until After Alleged Shooter’s Preliminary Hearing
- Natalia Bryant Lands Her First Major Feature: Teen Vogue’s September Issue
- Richmond Finally Removes Robert E. Lee Confederate Monument
- Who’s Cappin’: Did 50 Cent For Use Michael K. Williams’ Death For Clout?
- Lori Harvey Gave Us A Sneak Peek Of Serena Williams’ Nike Collection – And It’s Hot Like Fire
- Kylie Jenner Confirms She’s Expecting Her Second Child with Travis Scott
- T-Pain Says Kanye West Told Him A Line Was Corny Then Stole It For “Dark Fantasy”
- NAACP Legal Defense Fund Leads Challenge Against New Texas Voter Suppression Law
Mayor Ginther Reinstates Mask Order in Columbus Regardless of Vaccination Status was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com