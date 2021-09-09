Nick Cannon Will Have More Kids in the Future!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Im excited that Nick Cannon isn’t pumping the brakes on expanding his family, he’s looking forward to have more kids. The dad of 7 is not worried about having too many kids but did tell TMZ that if its Gods Will he will continue to have more.

He welcomed son Zen and twins Zion and Zillion earlier this year, clearly making twins is easy for him as this is his second set of them. In the bible is does say to be fruitful and multiply and that exactly what Nick Cannon is doing.

He would even be open to opening up a “Cannon Sperm Bank”, as he was joking with TMZ.

How many kids do you want to have?