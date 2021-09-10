Trina Rockstar is Engaged!!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Love is definitely in the air and yes its wedding season. Trina the baddest chick is now engaged to be married, and she has a huge rock on her finger. It almost looks like she needs help holding it up.

The news was revealed while she was on a phone call with Coach Stormy. Story asked Trina to hold her hand up and honey the sigh was definitely blinding. Go Trina and congratulations! After losing hr mom last year and looking build her music career back up this is definitely what she needed in her life, more light and love.

Who do you think will be her bridesmaids?