Diddy Declines Verzuz Battle with Jermaine Dupri!

So since fans have seen Fat Joe and Ja Rule battle it out in New York, they are waiting to see which two amazing artist will go at it next.

Jermaine Dupri was looking forward to taking on Diddy in a Verzuz battle after he hinted on Social Media that he would like to battle Diddy.

Diddy didn’t take to kindly to the offer and decline Dupri simply by telling him he’s not BIG Enough, well he didn’t quite say that but he did say this..

“Beloved you my n***a but your arms too short to box with God!!! You aiint got enough hits. I’ll smash you with just Biggie n Mary. But I do have the upmost respect on you as a musical legend–Dre the only one [who] can get in the ring w me. -LOVE.”

I mean come on Diddy does have a point, he said he’d like to go at it with Dre, now that seems like it would be more evenly matched.

Would you like to see Diddy and Jermaine Dupri battle it out?