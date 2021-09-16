The Dope Dixon
National Guacamole Day!

I love me some guacamole, especially on top of my chipotle, and with my nachos and dip, so Im very excited that it is National Guacamole Day. Today you have to grab yourself some guacamole and eat up! This is a dip that comes from a healthy fruit the Avocado.

HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalGuacamoleDay

chipotle guacamole

Source: chipotle mexican grill IG / chipotle mexican grill IG

Mix up your favorite recipe for guacamole. Go to your favorite restaurant and order some fresh guacamole. While there, give a shout-out to the restaurants with the best guacamole around. We even have a recipe for you to try:

Be sure to invite friends. As we say around here, why #CelebrateEveryDay if you don’t do it with friends? When you do, use #NationalGuacamoleDay to share on social media.

