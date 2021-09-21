Wendy Williams Brother Gives an Update on her Health

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Sen up your haters for one of your favorite talk show host Wendy Williams, who late last week checked herself into a hospital for her Mental Health.

According to the Daily Mail, before she checked into the hospital, Wendy Williams was drinking every day, and was in need of serious help. At the age of 57, Wendy Williams was admitted to a NYC Hospital, she had cancel all of her promotion activities earlier in the week.

Despite being fully vaccinated she still suffered from contracting COVID 19.

Five days before, she had cancelled all promotional activities for the new season of The Wendy Williams Show.

A spokesman for her said via Instagram that Williams was ‘dealing with some ongoing health issues’.

Williams has been open with viewers about her struggles with Graves’ disease, and other health and substance abuse issues.

‘I have to tell you, you know, I’ve been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism, and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son.’

Her brother did give an update

“I DID SPEAK WITH WENDY, SHE’S STABILIZED, SHE’S DOING ALRIGHT, YOU KNOW I CAN’T GIVE ALL THE BLOW BY BLOWS I TOLD HER I’LL NEVER PROCEED HER VOICE THROUGH THE SHOW,” TOMMY SAID.