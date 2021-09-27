Ohio State Drops One Spot!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

While Ohio States defense looked good this week against the Akron Zips, they dropped one spot in the Associated Press college football poll Sunday. They were number 10 last week, with this past non conference game, although they won they fell to 11.

OSU handed Akron a 59-7, appearing to finally get the defense up to speed in the team’s fourth game of the year.

Ohio State travels to Rutgers this Saturday to face the 3-1 Scarlet Knights with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Rutgers lost to No. 14 Michigan Saturday, 20-13, for its first loss of the season.

With Clemson ranking a tad bit below the Buckeyes they may still give them a run for their money.

The Crimson Tide remained No. 1 with 58 first-place votes out of 62. No. 2 Georgia received the remaining four first-place votes. Oregon stayed No. 3. Penn State moved up two spots to No. 4, Iowa held at No. 5 and Oklahoma slipped two spots to No. 6.

Will OSU go to the playoffs this season?