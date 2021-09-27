‘Stay In Your Hood’: Dog Park ‘Karen’ Gets Fired After Video Shows Her Confronting Black Couple

We all know that a lot of white people have convinced themselves that racist language isn’t actually racist language as long as the N-word wasn’t dropped, but Black people have been hip to the N-word-alternative terms used by passive-aggressive racists for some time now. From their flagrant use of the word “thug” to the various references to monkeys and gorillas, there are no “dog whistles” anymore, only caucasified bullhorns.
One form of diet bigotry behavior I find particularly cringe-worthy is when white people get into confrontations with Black people and they suddenly start digging into the washcloth-less rabbit hole of what white people think Black vernacular is—especially when they start in with random references to “the hood.”
On Saturday, Frederick Joseph was at a dog park in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, with his fiancee, Porsche Landon, when the Black couple and their dog happened across an unidentified white woman—we’ll just call her Klan-ish Karen—who they said told them to “stay in your hood” during a spat over the couple’s dog, which they said she had mistaken for some other dog.
Joseph didn’t start recording the confrontation until after KK-Karen allegedly made the comment, but the video starts with him repeating the slur that white people love to pretend is not a slur.
“Stay in our hood? I’m sorry, what?” Joseph is heard asking at the start of the video.
The white woman’s response isn’t really audible, but she doesn’t appear to deny using the language, and, at any rate, another passerby, a white man, is asked if he heard her say it, to which he responds, “She did.”
In an interview with CBS New York, Joseph revealed a little more context in regards to how the confrontation started with the white woman who probably thinks the Urban Dictionary adequately serves as a negro whisperer bible.
“She’s like, ‘You’re not from around here. Go back to your hood. Stay in your hood. Stay in your hood,’” he said. “So I’m like, ‘Stay in my hood?’ Right, like? ‘You’re being racist right now,’ and she’s like, ‘I’m not being racist.’”
Racist white people never want to admit they’re racist no matter how many boxes they check on the “I heart anti-Blackness” checklist. So even though she’s accused of using racist language to tell Black people they don’t belong in her neighborhood—which alone is enough to have you well on your way to cashing in your Bigot Bingo card—she thinks she gets to play innocent, because, again, no n-word means no racism in her mind.
Joseph went on to explain that Karen had confused the couple’s dog with some other dog who had been barking loudly.
“I tried to explain, like, ‘I think you have the wrong dog,’ and then she just starts, like, going completely out of left field,” he said. “At that point, I’m like, look, what you’re doing is deeply, deeply offensive, deeply racist, and I want to get this on camera because I don’t want there to be any misconceptions about what took place here.”
Landon chimed in telling CBS, “She was saying a lot of things, and that’s when, like, finally, like, ‘You guys need to take your dog out of here. You people shouldn’t even be here.’”
According to CBS, Klan-ish Karen is now Jobless Jenny as the woman reportedly lost her job Bevy behind the incident.
After Joseph’s video went viral, Bevy CEO, Derek Anderson tweeted that he fired Karen.
“Yesterday an employee engaged in behavior contrary to our values and has been terminated,” Anderson tweeted Sunday.
