Diva’s Daily Dirt: First Look At Porsha Williams New Bravo Spin Off

First Look At Porsha Williams New Bravo Spin Off
RHOA fans can finally see what Porsha Williams has been up to with her new limited spinoff series, Porsha’s Family Matters, premiering Sunday Nov. 28th on BRAVO! After having to announce her departure from the RHOA franchise, fans will be happy to have their first look into Porsha’s new engagement to Simon Guobadia and the merging of these blended families.
In the clip, Porsha’s mother, sister, cousins, friends and even grandmother voice their concerns over her new found romance
“I have single handedly pulled my family and friends into my personal s–t,” Porsha laughs before telling her family, “I’m his fourth wife.”
As long as the drama is there, so are we! ‘Porsha Family Matters’ looks like it’s going to be spicy and needs way more attention than just another RHOA storyline. Will you be watching November 28th?
Porsha, Porsha, Porsha: #BlackTwitter Goes In On Porsha And Simon’s Scandalous Engagement
1. Bad For Business1 of 9
2. Not The Spirit Of Delilah
2 of 9
The Delilah Spirit twirled right from LaToya to Porsha. 😩 #rhoa #PorshaWilliams pic.twitter.com/nAsjEsmJ45— My God Given Solace (@lashleyer) May 11, 2021
3. When Did They Start Dating?
3 of 9
Everyone trying to understand the timeline of Porsha and Simon’s relationship pic.twitter.com/iDm4vC1LWQ— Real Bravoholic (@RealBravoholic) May 11, 2021
4. We Need Dates
4 of 9
Us: Porsha when did you really start dating Simon!? #RHOA— B 🐝 (@theflyblkgrl) May 11, 2021
Porsha: pic.twitter.com/Gt04ufNWPZ
5. Season 14 Coming Soon...
5 of 9
BRAVO really had us watching that dry ass season, for the real tea to pop off after the reunion #RHOA #Porsha pic.twitter.com/R6MxsWjsY1— Nesee (@THE_BLK_HOUSE) May 11, 2021
6. Good For Reality TV
6 of 9
Porsha has secured her storyline for season 14 of #RHOA! pic.twitter.com/HMSqSHVKah— Senior Mama (@mama_senior) May 11, 2021
7. Girl Code Violated
7 of 9
As much as I love me some Porsha this is GIRL CODE VIOLATION!!! Clearly Falynn was chasing the wrong snake around her house in Halloween 🤨 #PorshaWilliams #RHOA pic.twitter.com/E2X0zh5yQS— wherethemoneyresides (@LewisAlishlewis) May 11, 2021
8. Welcome Home
8 of 9
Nobody:— D U K E (@DukeOfShade) May 11, 2021
Porsha: Who is this woman running around my new home? #RHOA pic.twitter.com/FCXn4HLT8G
9. This Sums It Up
9 of 9
falynn was introduced as porsha’s friend on the show but really falynn is tanya’s friend & simon is divorcing falynn cuz she cheated on him & now porsha & simon r engaged & possibly pregnant after a month of being together…this is all from twitter 😂 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/IvDxz1vVmQ— . (@Dwineme) May 11, 2021
Kim Kardashian’s New Collab With Fendi
Kim Kardashian West revealed Monday that her SKIMS line is joining forces with luxury brand Fendi for a special collaboration.
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line is gearing up to drop their SKIMS x FENDI ready-to-wear-collection November 9th. According to reports, Kim K says this opportunity came along because of her longtime friendship with Fendi’s artistic director, Kim Jones. Kim says Jones told her that everyone in their office loved her SKIMS garments so she ‘sent him a bunch.’ The collaboration has pretty much been in the works ever since!
Consumers can expect to see dresses and tops that start at $950, leggings retailing at $1,100, a $2,950 puffer jacket, swimsuits, and a leather wrap dress in eight different shades selling for $4,200. In addition to the new items, SKIMS shapewear, underwear, and hosiery will also be revamped with the Fendi printed logo.
The SKIMS x Fendi ready-to-wear collection will be available for purchase on Nov. 9.
