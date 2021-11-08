Diva’s Daily Dirt: Travis Scott To Pay For Funerals As Lawsuits Roll In

Travis Scott To Pay For Funerals As Lawsuits Roll In
Travis Scott is getting straight to work when it comes to the aftermath of his horrific Astroworld Fest where 8 people died and hundreds of others injured. The ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper posted this video as an apology:
Scott has also decided to refund all attendees and he’s pulled out of his November 13 performance at the upcoming Day N Vegas Festival. His team reports he is ‘too distraught’ to perform.
Scott is also said to be fully contributing financially to the funerals of those we lost, as well as providing mental health therapy for those who need it. According to reports, the Houston rapper has teamed up with BetterHelp to provide further aid for individuals impacted by the tragedy. The company is offering free online sessions with a licensed therapist for those who sign up here.
As the lawsuits begin to roll in, TMZ has obtained documents that claim concert goers believe Travis, Drake and LiveNation are all responsible. Read more here
Travis Scott Announces Stacked Astroworld Festival Lineup, Twitter Reacts
Travis Scott Announces Stacked Astroworld Festival Lineup, Twitter Reacts
1.
1 of 10
Travis Scott bringing bad bunny to astroworld— 〽️ (@escomarv1n) October 26, 2021
Resellers: pic.twitter.com/6zoBFJuwqg
2.
2 of 10
Bad Bunny at astroworld and I didn’t get tickets…..🙂 pic.twitter.com/m4411CYwzK— Alma (@arellanoalma90) October 26, 2021
3.3 of 10
4.
4 of 10
when you didn’t get tickets to astroworld fest and you find out bad bunny performing pic.twitter.com/dLEYEDJVT1— jair (@jairsmoya) October 26, 2021
5.
5 of 10
Bad Bunny will be at Astroworld 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yaUfQ7LynF— Conejo Toxico (@conejo_toxico) October 26, 2021
6.
6 of 10
I bought Astroworld tickets cause i missed out on bad bunny tickets and now bad bunny is gonna be at Astroworld .. pic.twitter.com/RK7txBQ1Ok— d (@davidcanas_) October 26, 2021
7.7 of 10
8.8 of 10
9.
9 of 10
Has @trvisXX hidden a secret Kanye announcement in the Astroworld poster?!?!?!?!?!?! GENIUS https://t.co/EU6AAAvFm3— Watching the Throne (@KanyePodcast) October 26, 2021
10.
10 of 10
Bad bunny and chief keef going to astroworld…no one talk to me. pic.twitter.com/Sk6i8awMY5— Dįegô (@Ultimat3Diego) October 26, 2021
50 Cent Slams STARZ For Latest ‘BMF’ Episode Mishap
Did you catch this past weekend’s episode of BMF on STARZ before it was taken down?
Well THAT happened and it kind of spoiled Fiddy’s directorial debut of the season. We all know 50 doesn’t have a problem with saying exactly how he feels:
“Starz is a sh*t show, they better sell it fast. They put the f**king BMF show on, then took it down. What network does sh*t like that? They just ruined the anticipation of the episode I directed, I WORKED HARD ON THIS. I can’t work with these people anymore.”
Fans and Fiddy were also a bit upset before the leak spoiled Eminem’s acting debut of the series as ‘Whiteboy Nick.”
Do you think somebody is about to lose their job over this mishap?
Celebrities Attend Red Carpet Premiere Of Starz Original Series ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ With Live Performances From 50 Cent, NLE Choppa & More [Photos]
Celebrities Attend Red Carpet Premiere Of Starz Original Series ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ With Live Performances From 50 Cent, NLE Choppa & More [Photos]
1.Source:WENN 1 of 15
2.Source:WENN 2 of 15
3.Source:Getty 3 of 15
4.Source:Getty 4 of 15
5.Source:WENN 5 of 15
6.Source:Getty 6 of 15
7.Source:Getty 7 of 15
8.Source:WENN 8 of 15
9.Source:Getty 9 of 15
10.Source:Getty 10 of 15
11.Source:Getty 11 of 15
12.Source:Getty 12 of 15
13.Source:WENN 13 of 15
14.Source:Getty 14 of 15
15.Source:Getty 15 of 15
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:
CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Travis Scott To Pay For Funerals As Lawsuits Roll In was originally published on kysdc.com