Diva’s Daily Dirt: Drake Releases Statement After Astroworld Tragedies

Drake Releases Statement After Astroworld Tragedies

Drake is speaking out for the first time about the tragedy that happened over this past weekend where 8 people lost their lives at #AstroworldFest.

As you may know, Drake not only made a surprise appearance at the Houston festival, but he is also being named in a lawsuit by a concert goer. The ‘Certified Lover Boy’ took too IG and posted,

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can, May God be with you all.”

Meanwhile, Kanye is asking for Drake to end their beef once and for all…

Ye Asks Drake to Join Him December 7th To Squash Ongoing Beef

Looks like Ye has had a change of heart…with a little help from J Prince. A 40-second video was posted online of Ye and J Prince meeting at Houston’s Rothko Chapel. Ye asks Drake to join him as a special guest to share the stage live in Los Angeles with their ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.

“This is Ye and J Prince. I’m making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other, and it’s time to put it to rest. I’m asking Drake on December 7th to join me as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover. I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together.”

As you may know, Larry Hoover is one of the original co-founder’s of Chicago’s infamous Gangster Disciples gang. He was convicted murder and been in custody since 1973.

