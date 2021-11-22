Wendy Williams Allegedly Wheelchair Bound & Showing Early Signs Of Dementia

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, legendary TV host Wendy Williams may not be returning to her beloved talk show as anticipated.

A little less than a month ago, it was reported that Wendy was spotted being chauffeured around in a wheelchair. Now things may have gotten worse for the iconic media star. According to Wendy’s brother, Tommy, she is now confined to a wheelchair after losing all blood circulation in her legs and feet.

57 year old Wendy has been dealing with a series of ongoing health issues, including her Graves disease. Not only that, Wendy has infamously been dealing with addiction and alcoholism for quite some time. And to make matters worse, Season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show was pushed back in September due to Wendy being diagnosed with COVID-19.

There have been a list of special guest hosts holding down the Wendy Williams show in her absence.

Wendy’s brother, Tommy also mentioned that she is allegedly also showing early signs of dementia. While none of this information has been confirmed, we will continue to lift Wendy up in prayer and hope for a full recovery as we closely watch for updates.

Source: Neighborhood Talk via IG, The Sun

