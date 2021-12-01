Asking For A Friend: Dating For Six Months & Still No Commitment?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Seems like dating has become more and more complicated. You know we like to help the people and every day our listeners call us for advice! Today Tonya hit us up for advice because she’s been dating a man for six months who has yet to pop the BIG question! No, not that big question but she wants to know why he hasn’t asked her to be official yet.

On the flip side Tonya says he’s a great guy and all her friends tell her to just leave it alone but she can’t help but feel the urge to have the “what are we” conversation. She says that they spend at least four days out the week together and she doubts that he’s dating anyone else.

Do you think she should just go with the flow or have the conversation? You know that our crew had to weigh in on the issue. Watch the full recap and hear what our callers and The Morning Hustle Crew, Headkrack, Lorel, and Angie Ange had to say. What advice would you give Tonya?

If you need advice call us at 1866-HUSTLE-8! Listen to The Morning Hustle Weekdays from 6-10am ET.

