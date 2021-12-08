LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a law enforcement officer was injured, and a suspect is dead after a shooting in southeast Columbus.

Just after 9 a.m., Wednesday, a shooting was reported in the 2700 block of Four Seasons Drive.

The Fraternal Order of Police confirmed an officer was injured in the shooting, but that officer’s condition is unknown at this time. Madison Township says the officer is listed in stable condition, while the suspect was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Officer stable, suspect dead after southeast Columbus shooting was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5: