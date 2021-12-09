Nicole Ari Parker Solidifies Her Spot In The ‘Sex And The City’ Reboot In This Gold Oscar De La Renta Dress

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

And just like that, the Sex and the City reboot is officially on HBO Max.

If you’re a lover of the now vintage beauties that took New York City by storm with cosmos in hand, and Manalos on their feet, then you’ve been anticipating the release of the 3rd and likely final installment And Just Like That…, A New Chapter of Sex and the City.

The cast had a major shake up, which involved Kim Cattrall’s character forgoing the 3rd installment. Although fans thought there is no Sex and the City without Samantha Jones, the quickly learned that the show must go on. Enter Nicole Ari Parker. The actress joined the cast as Lisa Todd Wexley, documentarian and mother of three who lives on Park Ave.

Last night Nicole Ari Parker and her husband Boris Kodjoe attended the New York City premiere of And Just Like That…, A New Chapter of Sex and the City” at the MOMA. Such a Sex and the City location for a premiere.

Parker looked radiant in a gold cutout Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress. She partnered the look with Cartier accessories and a faux mohawk ponytail. The entire look solidified her place as a Black, fashionable, New York City powerhouse – a mark the show missed in all 6 seasons and the first 2 movies.

I can’t imagine a better addition to the Sex and the City cast. I’m excited to dive into the latest installment and absorb all of the fashionable moments the movie will undoubtedly offer. What do you think? Will you be watching Nicole Ari Parker make her Park Ave debut in And Just Like That?

