Families Of Michigan Mass Shooting Victims File $100M Lawsuit Against School

Victims of the tragic shooting at a Michigan high school are now beginning to file lawsuits to get justice for their loved ones.

The tragedy at Oxford High School still has its community reeling and trying to put the pieces back together. The shooting left four students dead. Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Justin Shilling, 17, Tate Myre, 16 and Hana St. Juliana all lost their lives to the senseless act of Crumbley. There were also 7 others who were injured and are still recovering.

Ethan Crumbley, is now facing 24 charges in the aftermath. He was arrested the next day and is currently being held at Oakland County Jail without bond. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley also attempted to flee from the police but were later captured in the basement of a art studio on the east side of Detroit. They have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Now a new lawsuit totaling 100 million dollars has been filed against the school district among several others school officials who mishandled preliminary information that could have saved lives. Those include, Superintendent Timothy Throne, Oxford school principal, Steven Wolf, the Dean of Students Ryan Moore. It also included two counselors, two teachers and another staff member yet to be named.

A statement released by the legal team handling the lawsuit said, “the Oxford High School students, and Plaintiffs in particular, would have been safer had the Individual Defendants not taken the actions they did,”. There is a new conference scheduled for Thursday, December 9th at 11 AM ET. Geoffrey Fieger, is expected to release more information at that time.

