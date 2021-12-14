Yung Miami Gives Us Glam In An All-Gucci Ensemble

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Yung Miami recently took to Instagram to give us luxury and glam in a decked-out Gucci outfit that we’re absolutely obsessing over!

In a series of IG posts, the rapper rocked Gucci leggings that were attached to her pointed-toe Gucci booties. She paired the look with a waist-length Gucci puffer jacket that she wore halfway unzipped to show off a bit of cleavage. She accessorized the ensemble with a blinged-out chain necklace that she wore around her neck and rocked her hair in a short black bob that she wore parted down the middle to frame both sides of her face.

“Yung b*tch but I’m legendary tho!” she captioned one photo set, where she served face and body as she posed for different angles.

“What’s happening!?,” she captioned the second set of photos, this time adding her City Girls groupmate, JT, to the carousel of images.

And we’re not the only ones loving Yung Miami’s look as many of the “Act Up” rappers 4.8 million Instagram followers flooded her Instagram comments with their stamps of approval. “u ate ,” wrote one fan while another simply said, “Yess .“

The City Girls recently made headlines when they were honored with the “Future Is Female” award earlier this month at the Variety Hitmaker’s Brunch. The ladies were honored for breaking barriers in the music industry as phenomenal women, constantly proving that the future is female.

“We getting an award,” JT said as she took the mic to accept the honor, while Yung Miami was all smiles right by her side. “I don’t even know what to say. We getting an award. Thank you Variety, somebody recognized us,” she joked on the stage while the audience laughed.

She continued, “sometimes it’s easy to lose sight when things [are] not happening as fast as you want it to happen. But we have a team that stays on top of us. ‘Cause we are like, normal girls. Somedays we want to be rappers. Next day we want to be with our men,” she joked.

In case you missed it, check out the clip below.

