Report: Tory Lanez Allegedly Shouted ‘Dance B*tch’ At Megan Thee Stallion When He Shot Her

More details are emerging in the Tory Lanez shooting case regarding Megan Thee Stallion.
An “intoxicated” Tory allegedly shouted, “Dance b*tch!” before shooting at Megan’s feet following a roadside argument after a party in July 2020, according to testimony obtained by Rolling Stone.
In a Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday (December 14), Los Angeles Police Department Det. Ryan Stogner testified about what he learned from the incident based on interviews with Megan after the shooting took place. Prosecutors allege the Alone At Prom rapper, born Daystar Peterson, used a semiautomatic firearm to shoot and wound Megan around 4:30 a.m. last year.
“(Megan) observed Mr. Peterson holding a firearm and then she observed him starting to shoot,” Stogner said. He said Megan described Tory as “half in, half out” on the step board of the SUV their group was traveling in when he allegedly fired. “Megan immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence…She described her injuries as bleeding profusely,” Stogner testified.
He continued, “Megan stated the defendant apologized for doing it and offered her money and begged her to please not say anything and made a reference to the fact he was already on probation and he begged her not to say anything.”
Tory sat in the courtroom, listening to Stonger’s testimony. His attorney, Shawn Holley, questioned Stonger about whether or not he knew Megan invited Tory to the party at Kylie Jenner’s house or if he was aware how much liquor she had consumed before the shooting.
“You never asked Megan how much she had to drink that day, did you?” Holley asked.
“Not specifically, no,” Stogner replied.
“But you are aware alcohol can impair a person’s perception and their ability to recall?” Holley asked.
Tory was later arrested on charges of possessing a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He was released after posting $35,00 bail.
However, it would be a month after the shooting before Megan identified Tory as her alleged shooter.
“Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and sh*t,” she said in the video posted last August. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you’re dragging it. Even though he shot me, I tried to spare him. And ya’ll motherf*ckers is not sparing me. That’s crazy.”
In November 2020, Tory was charged with one count of assaulting Megan with a semiautomatic firearm in a manner which “personally inflicted great bodily injury” and one count of carrying a concealed, loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.
Megan continued to remain in the headlines despite the shooting, not letting the incident deter her or her career. She released her platinum-selling debut album Good News in November 2020 and later won three Grammy Awards in March 2021, one for Best New Artist and two for her “Savage (Remix)” with Beyoncé. Last Saturday, she graduated from Texas Southern University with a degree in health administration.
Tory on the other hand found himself hit with a protective order and asked to remain far away from Megan following the shooting. Prosecutors alleged he violated the order when he performed at Rolling Loud Miami as a guest star of DaBaby.
Social Media Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Confirming Tory Lanez Shot Her
Social Media Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Confirming Tory Lanez Shot Her
1.
1 of 10
Protect Black women. Believe Black women. I stand with @theestallion. Nobody has a right to judge how a person who has been violated/ attacked is supposed to react; & that reaction doesn't negate the severity of the violation. Praying for her peace & justice how she sees fit. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/pfa8LlBA4b— Reecie @BlackWomenViews (@ReecieColbert) August 21, 2020
2.
2 of 10
Calling the cops could get the women arrested or killed. Black women who are victims of IPV (regardless of their partner's race) are more likely to be arrested than protected. https://t.co/PQ3KQaY17W— Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) August 21, 2020
3.
3 of 10
I pray black women finally learn there’s no reward, honor, or special seat reserved in the heavens for saving everybody but ourselves.— B 🦋 (@DontWorryBoutB) August 21, 2020
4.
4 of 10
First, y’all ain’t believe she really got shot. She posted a pick to prove it. Then y’all aint believe Tory ain’t do it. She had to go back on IG to confirm he did. Now she a snitch. Fuck y’all and go to hell. Seriously.— The N-Word These N-Word’s Need (@bigfish1906) August 21, 2020
5.
5 of 10
Tory Lanez shooting Megan shouldn’t even be a debate. He’s wrong & that’s it. Y’all never take black women serious, but let it be a black man & ya’ll will be on Twitter praying for the man hoping he recovers & whoever hurt him will be facing consequences. Make it make sense.— Pretty In Bri 💕 (@PrettyInBri) August 21, 2020
6.6 of 10
7.
7 of 10
Support Black Women— NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) August 21, 2020
8.
8 of 10
Tory would never in a million years try to shoot Kylie Jenner which shows you how little a lot of bm see bw.— OLONI BABY (@Oloni) August 21, 2020
9.9 of 10
10.
10 of 10
Blocking everyone who blames Meg instead of Tory for her getting shot.— reg (@kidnoble) August 21, 2020
Report: Tory Lanez Allegedly Shouted ‘Dance B*tch’ At Megan Thee Stallion When He Shot Her was originally published on theboxhouston.com