TOKYO VANITY BEEN IN 2022! SHOW OFF NEW BODY FROM WEIGHT LOSS!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

With the new year kicking off, many people are looking to get in the gym and get their body right for the summer time or just in general. Tokyo Vanity didn’t wait for the New Year to switch it up! The Love and Hip Hop Star recently posted an updated photo of herself on social media and it sent the blogs in.

After this post ended up in the blogs, Tokyo said she started getting more attention than she expected from randoms.

If losing weight has been one of your goals or it’s your New Year’s Resolution this year, you may want to slide in Tokyo’s DM’s for advice.

Also On Power 107.5: