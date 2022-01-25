Rae Sremmurd Slim Jxmmi Arrested For Attacking Girlfriend & Ripping Out Her Hair

One of the brothers of Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi who make up the hip hop duo, Rae Sremmurd, has been locked up after reportedly physically assaulting his baby mom, kicking down a door and pulling her hair out.

As reported by TMZwas arrested in Miami for battery. Slim’s girlfriend and mother of their son told the police that Slim got upset after she asked him about a woman he was following on Twitter.

The girlfriend said Slim left their house with a friend after questioning him about his Twitter follower. Not too long after, Slim

supposedly

came back home

reeking

of

alcohol

and from there that’s where everything went downhill. The

girlfriend

told the police that while trying to move their sleeping son from the playpen to his bed, Slim at that point puller her hair so hard that her hair extensions were ripped from her scalp.

The girlfriend said that while she was being attacked by Slim, she pulled her phone out tor record what she could of being attacked and that only seemed to upset Slim even more as he chased her around their house.

As the story continues, the girlfriend said that mid chase, she ran to hide in a room and that’s when Slim knocked the door down, snatched the phone away, and chucked it over a balcony to prevent her from sharing the videos on social media for all to see.