Hot Girl Philanthropist: Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Her Birthday Introducing Pete and Thomas Foundation Honoring Her Late Parents

Megastar Megan Thee Stallion is not letting up as she enters her new year. The rapper and successful businesswoman turns 27 years old today (Feb. 15) and she’s ringing it in with big Aquarius boss energy. Megan Thee Stallion introduces the Pete and Thomas Foundation honoring her late parents and giving back to her community.

The star took to her social media to share a short montage video introduces her non-profit organization focused on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities, specifically in her hometown of Houston, Texas and the world at large.

“My parents raised me to help others and give back,” the rapper shared in her caption. “I’m incredibly proud to launch this foundation in their memory.”

Megan Thee Stallion has already been actively working to educate her hottie fans with her knowledge of climate change, health and wellness, scholarship and more. Now, with her latest endeavor, Megan plans to reach more families across the world.

“I really wanted to make my mom proud. I really wanted to make my grandma proud. [I] wanted to make myself proud,” Megan says in the video. “What can I do to make a change?”

The video showcases a number of published articles referencing the work the superstar has already done for people across the world. From her financial contributions toward scholarships for two women to attend continue their education to assisting in the legal aid for those involved in protesting and rallying, Megan Thee Stallion is serious about making a thoughtful impact.

The Pete and Thomas Foundation will honor both of her parents, father Joseph Pete, Jr. and Holly Thomas. For more information and details on how to donate, visit the foundation’s website here. Watch the video below. Happy Birthday, Megan Thee Stallion! A true HOT GIRL philanthropist!

