Rihanna Announces She’s Bringing Fenty Beauty To Ulta Stores

“Bout to be in my ULTA bag!!” the mommy-to-be wrote in the caption as she showed off her baby bump in a skintight, all-black catsuit that she wore underneath an oversized brown puffer jack. “Dats right, I can finally confirm that @fentybeauty is officially joining the @ultabeauty fam!! March 6th.” Check it out below!

That Rihanna reign just won’t let us! Earlier this week, the 33-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram to announce that her Fenty Beauty line will be available in Ulta Beauty stores starting next month! To make the big announcement, the Bajan beauty stopped for a parking lot photo op right outside of an Ulta Beauty store where she posed with some shopping Ulta Beauty bags in front of her window display on the beauty store.

The Grammy award-winning singer then shared another photo of the big announcement to her Instagram Story where she still posed with her Ulta Beauty bags, this time captioning the slide, “Me carrying around all my secrets.”

Check it out below via Fashion Bomb Daily.

It’s might only be February but it’s certainly been a busy year for Rih Rih! After sending the internet into a frenzy with her baby announcement earlier this year and most recently going us maternity goals with her sexy baby bump fashion, the billionaire beauty is now gearing up to open brick and mortar Savage X Fenty storefronts in five cities across the United States this year, all while gearing up to welcome her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

We can’t wait to see what Rih Rih does next!