Sports
HomeSports

Being Old Doesn't Excuse Gil Brandt's Offensive Comments

Being 90 isn't an excuse for Brandt's commentary concerning Haskins and shouldn't be used to excuse his behavior.

Power 107.5
CLOSE
SiriusXM Presents A Town Hall With Pro Football Of Fame Inductee Gil Brandt In Canton, Ohio, Hosted By Drew Pearson

Source: Duane Prokop / Getty

Age ain’t nothin’ but a number until you’re an old white man talking trash about Dwayne Haskins mere hours after his death. SiriusXM NFL Radio host and DallasCowboys’ Hall of Famer Gil Brandt clearly never learned the lesson that if you can’t say anything nice, you shouldn’t say anything at all.

Mere hours after the tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Dwayne Haskins, Brandt trashed the young man’s memory while his family and teammates mourned his passing. While some people have tried to give Brandt a pass because of his advanced age, he’s 90; Journalist Chuck Modiano pointed out that the SiriusXM NFL radio show host is just some random old man.  

“Gil Brandt isn’t anyone, he’s an NFL Hall of Famer (as Executive) who is saying this. Some of this talk blaming Dwayne Haskins for his own death reminds me of same talk after Sean Taylor was murdered,” Modiano tweeted. 

Taylor was a Washington franchise player killed in 2007. According to reports, he was defending his family from an attack in their own home.  

Being 90 isn’t an excuse for Brandt’s commentary concerning Haskins and shouldn’t be used to excuse his behavior. He was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame in 2019. Sports Illustrated reported that Brandt retired from his role as a scout with the Cowboys but said he still worked for the team. Even though he acknowledged that death is “tragic,” he used the moment to talk down on the newly departed Haskins.  

 

NFL: DEC 26 Steelers at Chiefs

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Haskins teammate Steelers Defensive Tackle Cam Heyward called Brandt’s words disgraceful.  

@Gil_Brandt I do not know or will assume to but please don’t speak on my friend. He will be missed, and your words are disgraceful. We are all hurting right now,” tweeted Heyward.  

As previously covered by NewsOne, early reports indicate Haskins was hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning while attempting to cross lanes of traffic on Interstate 596. 

A product of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Haskins’s commitment to the game can be seen at a young age. A video shared on Twitter shows a young Haskins in a red Buckeye jersey during his first campus visit. All smiles, Haskins says he wanted to go to Ohio State for college. 

And attend Ohio State, he did. The video mash-up moves from footage of 11-year-old Haskins working out on the field and then cuts to some of his highlights from Ohio State.   

Former Ohio State player Cardale Jones called out sportswriter Adam Schefter earlier in the day to make insensitive remarks in discussing Haskins’ tragic passing. 

Yesterday, Brandt’s Twitter account posted a touching tribute to Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Rayfield Wright. It’s unfortunate he couldn’t give Haskins the basic respect. Eleven Warriors, an independent Ohio State sports site, shared several messages from Haskins’ Buckeye family expressing their sorrow and remorse at the young player’s passing.

Both the families of Wright and Haskins deserve love and support as they mourn the loss of their loved ones. Brandt owes Haskins’ family and loved more than a mere apology.

SEE ALSO:  

Lusia Harris, ‘The Queen Of Basketball’ And First Woman Drafted By The NBA, Dies At 66

2019 Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Dies At 30

Pittsburgh Steelers v Carolina Panthers

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2022

14 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2022

Continue reading Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Killed In South Florida

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2022

UPDATED: 2:00 p.m. ET, April 9, 2022 While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn't make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. Thoughts and prayers go out to the family and teammates of Dwayne Haskins. According to reports, the 24-year-old quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers was killed after being hit by a vehicle in South Florida. Haskins was training with teammates for the upcoming season.   https://twitter.com/espn/status/1512809922295209989?s=20&t=q07k3JoQQvrVDhTIhHgiwQ Reports indicate Haskins may have been struck while attempting to cross lanes of traffic on Interstate 596 early Saturday morning. A product of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Haskins's commitment to the game can be seen at a young age. A video shared on Twitter shows a young Haskins in a red Buckeye jersey during his first visit to campus. All smiles Haskins says he wanted to go to Ohio State for college. And attend Ohio State he did. The video mash-up moves from footage of 11-year-old Haskins working out on the field and then cuts to some of his highlights from Ohio State.   https://twitter.com/BrotherHQ/status/1512812800468422658?s=20&t=q07k3JoQQvrVDhTIhHgiwQ Haskins shined early at Ohio State stepping up when star quarterback J.T. Barrett was injured during the school's biggest game of the year against rival Michigan. Field Yates tweeted a video of Haskins' making moves as a red-shirt freshman. This was not just an amazing moment for Hasksins but for the entire Buckeye Nation. https://twitter.com/FieldYates/status/1512815145252265987?s=20&t=4FY4r_mYtEiieOfqeuc79A Ohio State Athletics shared a Tweet from Athletic Director Gene Smith containing a picture of him and a smiling Haskins. Smith called Haskins a "legend on the field and truly a tremendous human being." Such high praise for someone so young. https://twitter.com/OhioStAthletics/status/1512820382599892994?s=20&t=4FY4r_mYtEiieOfqeuc79A   Haskins also leaves behind his wife Kalabrya Gondrezick, who he married last year. On Valentine’s Day 2022, Kalabrya captioned a photo of the couple with lyrics from Jay-Z's “O3 Bonnie And Clyde.”   She’ll do anything necessary for him, & he’ll do anything necessary for her. So don't let the necessary occur…” #HappyValentinesDay 💕  https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ91C-apz5y/ CNN reported that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he was “devastated” and “heartbroken.” He called Haskins one of the “hardest workers both on the field and off.”   “Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many,” Tomlin said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”   https://twitter.com/steelers/status/1512816701485821960 Haskins had value far beyond what he could do on the football field, his presence will be missed by many. Fellow Buckeye Cardale Jones blasted sports writer Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet about Haskins' performance in discussing his passing. Jones called for compassion for the Haskins family while putting Schefter in his place.   https://twitter.com/CJ1two/status/1512812784999976971?s=20&t=4FY4r_mYtEiieOfqeuc79A Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives we've lost in 2022.

Being Old Doesn't Excuse Gil Brandt's Offensive Comments  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude Donation Gif 2022
Videos
Latest