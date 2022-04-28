Nike Honors Serena Williams’ Legacy With A New Building!

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Serena Williams is a true legend in the world of sports. She and her sister, Venus Williams, took over the world of tennis almost 30 years ago and have remained supreme ever since.

Nike is now honoring Serena’s infamous legacy in a historic way, by adding a brand new facility to their headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. In fact, the new building will be quite massive, boasting one million square feet honoring Williams iconic tennis career.

Serena holds four Olympic gold medals and has 14 doubles titles underneath her belt, not to mention being a 23-time Grand Slam champion. To say the least this is well deserved.

Williams shared her joy of receiving this honor on Instagram and gave fans a sneak peek at the new facility.

Not only is this beautiful facility honoring Serena and her illustrious tennis career but it includes a 140 seat theater named after her beautiful 4 year old daughter Olympia.

The Serena Williams Building will focus on Nike’s company design, product merchandising and insight teams to collaborate and work. From top to bottom, the building was designed to reflect Serena’s star qualities. It’s tripartite structure “is inspired by Serena’s greatness,” the company said in a statement. “It references the goddess Nike’s wings and interprets its namesake’s role as a phenom, warrior, and muse.”