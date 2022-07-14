Check Out India Shawn Virtual Vibes

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Superstar on the rise India Shawn recently blessed Urban1 with a virtual performance that was an absolute vibe!!!

India Shawn, who hails from Los Angeles, has been in the game for more than 10 years working with the likes of Chris Brown, Diddy, Keri Hilson, Monica, and more.

With a smooth voice that connects to listeners immediately, lyrics that resonate with your heart, and fearless experimentation with R&B elements, India’s music has spiritual and emotional components to it.

The essence of her music provides a spiritual/emotional connection with her listeners that is distinct and authentic while combining current and innovative elements. India Shawn’s songs take you back in time when music made you feel good inside. A musical experience that makes you think, touches your heart and motivates, some say, are the elements that are missing in today’s dynamic

Check her out on all social media at @indiashawn