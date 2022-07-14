Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ‘Shooters Grill’ Restaurant Shuts Down After Landlord Refuses To Renew Lease

Power 107.5 CLOSE

White America’s obsession with guns is so ingrained in the culture of MAGA morons that in a city called Rifle in Colorado, there was once a restaurant called Shooters Grill where patrons had their meals served to them by servers who packed 9mm pistols on their hips for no discernable reason at all. It’s like Chuck E. Cheese for inadequate white men who think they need an AR-15 to exterminate the roaches in their trailer homes.

And of course, the restaurant was owned by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)—the evangelical airhead who thinks “the church is supposed to direct the government,” but also believes Rep. Ilhan Omar’s hijab violets the separation of church and state.

MORE: Lauren Boebert Speaks Out After Abortion ‘Hypocrisy’ Accusation From Notorious PAC

(She’s also of the opinion that Jesus was crucified because he didn’t have enough AR-15s to “keep his government from killing him.” I mean, I thought his sacrifice for our sins was the entire basis of the Christian religion, but whatever. He should have been packing a holy handgun with a Bible barrel.)

Anyway, Boebert’s literal gangsta grill for MAGAts with magnums is reportedly no more, because, as of last Sunday, Shooter’s Grill has officially closed its doors.

According to 9 News, Boebert was told by the new landlord of the building where she and her husband rented out a space for the restaurant, Milken Enterprises, that her lease wasn’t going to be renewed.

“We were like a family,” Boebert said. “I would say Shooters, for any employee, was their life. We lived and breathed it every single day. They were a part of this culture and brand that we created in Rifle, and there was a lot of pride with that.”

First of all, that sounds like a cult. If a service industry employee considers their job to be their entire life, that’s not the positive story Boebert thinks it is. (Also, I can’t help but wonder how literally things were taken when someone ordered “shots” at this place.)

Boebert said she was shocked when she received the letter saying her lease wouldn’t be renewed and she immediately called the landlord but “there wasn’t really much wiggle room or anywhere to compromise unless we bought the building ourselves.”

Still, according to Business Insider, she said she regrets nothing, which is a weird thing to say about a business that did nothing but lost money every year, accumulated state tax liens and made patrons violently ill. Of course, no one would expect her to regret the time she advocated for gun rights by claiming she started carrying after a man was beaten to death behind her restaurant, despite the fact that the man actually died of a drug overdose.

“It’s been an amazing journey,” she said. “I don’t regret anything. It’s always sad to close a chapter. But this is where we’re at.”

And good riddance.

SEE ALSO:

The History Of America’s Sick And Twisted Infatuation With Guns

OP-ED: Gun Violence Is A Public Health Crisis That Demands Public Health Solutions

[ione_media_gallery src=”https://newsone.com” id=”4353072″ overlay=”true”]

The post Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ‘Shooters Grill’ Restaurant Shuts Down After Landlord Refuses To Renew Lease appeared first on NewsOne.

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ‘Shooters Grill’ Restaurant Shuts Down After Landlord Refuses To Renew Lease was originally published on newsone.com