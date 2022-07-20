Don’t Call It A Comeback…Toys ‘R’ Us Is Back!!

2017 was a year of sadness as we all we forced to say goodbye to a legendary piece of our childhood when Toys ‘R’ Us officially closed its doors. The iconic toy store went bankrupt which eventually ended a legacy spanning over more than 60 years. Toys ‘R’ Us was founded in 1948.
Just in time for the upcoming 2022 holiday season, Toys ‘R’ Us is making a major comeback! Shops will be opening inside every Macy’s store in U.S. starting in October. Children and parents can rejoice this Christmas season for the return of Geoffrey Giraffe!
The in-store shops will come in a variety of sizes but most will push to provide a wide variety of products for all ages to enjoy. There will be hands-on demonstration tables and a life-size Geoffrey Giraffe sitting on a bench for families to be able to take Instagram worthy pictures with.
“We’re in the brand business, and Toys ‘R’ Us is the single most credible, trusted and beloved toy brand in the world,” Yehuda Shmidman, chairman and chief executive officer of WHP said in a recent interview. “We’re coming off a year where toys are just on fire… And for Toys ‘R’ Us, the U.S. is really a blank canvas.”
Apparently, toy sales have been going crazy amid the coronavirus pandemic, seeing as most of us were cooped up in the house for quite some time and receiving stimulus checks from the U.S. government. The U.S. retail sales of toys generated almost $29 billion in 2021!
Look forward to shopping in one of your favorite toy stores again mid October!
Source: NBCNews