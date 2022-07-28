Janelle Monáe Is Living Her Best Topless Life In Ibiza, And We Are Envious

Power 107.5 CLOSE

It’s Janelle Monáe’s world and let this be a kind reminder that we are all simply living in it. The singer and songwriter recently traveled across the pond to Ibiza for some much-needed rest and relaxation. While venturing around the Mediterranian, the Grammy-nominated star took a few pictures of her fun activities on Instagram, including her recent visit to a topless beach.

Donning big braids and cute cherry earrings, the “We Are Young” hitmaker smiled for the camera in one photo with her bosom on full display. Monáe’s glistening melanin shined as she frolicked under the sun, wearing a tiny weeny black and white bikini bottom.

In another photo, the star twirled for the camera wearing a beautiful red cape she found in Paris. She divulged more highlights from the vacation in the caption, telling fans, “The best French toast in the world is at Matignon. Orgasmic. Dancing bare feet in the streets of Paris is always good for my sole. First f1 race in Marseilles was exciting! Got to watch the coldest @lewishamilton killlll it.”

Further along in the caption, the “Pressure Off” crooner reminded herself to “Look up more.. you’ll see beauty Jane,” she noted before adding, “Sunsets in Ibiza make you a believer that there is always more to unlearn. Black men admiring each other’s style calms my nervous system. My ancestors hyping me up will always keep me adventurous.”

Janelle Monáe shows off her bosom during Pride Parade

This isn’t the first time the star has shown off a bit of skin on the gram. During pride weekend in June, the 36-year-old shared a video of herself shimmying on a parade float with her tattas barely covered. Monáe’ paired the tantalizing look with a cute black and white mini skirt and a matching bellhop hat.

We absolutely love to see Janelle Monáe’ living out loud unapologetically, and let this serve as a reminder for you to do the same!

DON’T MISS…

Janelle Monae Shows Off Her Beach Body In A Red Bikini On Instagram

Janelle Monae Is In Her Melanated Glory On The Cover Of Variety

Janelle Monáe Is Living Her Best Topless Life In Ibiza, And We Are Envious was originally published on hellobeautiful.com