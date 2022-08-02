Celebrity Gossip
Irv Gotti Admits He Used To Be In Love With Ashanti On Drink Champs!

On an interview on Drink Champs with Noreaga, Irv Gotti admits that at one point he was madly in love with Ashanti. And if you ask me, he still sounds a little sour about it.

Drink Champs is a popular podcast hosted by Noreaga and DJ EFN. Guests come on the show for open and honest conversations with a bit of liquid courage to set the mood. And as we all know drunk thoughts are normally the truest. On this weeks episode, both rapper Ja Rule and producer Irv Gotti are guests on the podcast.

During the early 2000’s the label Murder Inc. was on top of the charts. With artists like Ja Rule and Ashanti at the forefront, they were really having their way at the time. Irv Gotti was at the helm of the label. During the Drink Champs interview, Irv reveals that he had feelings for Ashanti. And found out that she was dating Nelly while at home watching television. He doesn’t sound to happy about it even after all these years.

Irv Gotti has a documentary soon to release entitled ‘The Murder Inc Story,’ where I am sure we will get details on this love affair, as well as, much more tea.

Be sure to check out the full episode of Drink Champs this Thursday!

Source: The Neighborhood Talk, Drink Champs

