This week (August 2), Netflix blesses us with some first look photos of its upcoming film ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow‘ and it surely looks like a ride.

Halloween decorations are legitimately coming alive in this Jeff Wadlow (Truth or Dare) directed film. Although we don’t have an official trailer yet, we know the movie is slated to hit the streaming platform on October 14, a few weeks before everyone’s favorite spooky holiday.

Marlon Wayans (White Chicks, Little Man, A Haunted House) and Priah Ferguson (‘Stranger Things’) star as father and daughter duo who are forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit cause Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.

Joining Wayans and Ferguson on the cast are Kelly Rowland (Freddy vs. Jason), Rob Riggle (Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, The Hangover, Night School), John Michael Higgins (Couples Retreat, Bad Teacher, Fun with Dick and Jane), Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Lauren Lapkus (‘Orange Is The New Black,’ ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ Jurassic World), Holly J. Barrett (Life in Pieces), Myles Vincent Perez, Abi Monterey (‘Doom Patrol’) and Helen Slayton-Hughes (‘Parks and Recreation’).

The film’s screenplay was written by Todd Berger and Robert Rugan. Along with him starring in the film, Marlon Wayans also took on executive producer responsibilities alongside Rick Alvarez and Nathan Reimann.

Stay tuned for the release of the official trailer for the film, which is surely around the corner. Until then, enjoy some of the newest content that Netflix has to offer!

Marlon Wayans & Priah Ferguson Star In New Netflix Horror-Comedy [First Look Photos] was originally published on globalgrind.com