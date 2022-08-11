Al Sharpton To Deliver Eulogy In Funeral For Brianna Grier, Ben Crump To Deliver Call To Action

Power 107.5 CLOSE

We still want to know what happened to Brianna Grier, the 28-year-old Black woman who died after falling out of an unlocked police car after she was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office after she suffered a schizophrenic episode. We still want to know why she was arrested after her mother called for medical help. We still want to know why she was being taken to jail instead of a hospital. And we still want to know how deputies can be so negligent as to not secure the car door of their car while it was in motion with a handcuffed passenger in the back seat. (If that’s indeed what happened.)

In the meantime, Grier will have her funeral and her family will celebrate her life while mourning her passing. The funeral will take place today at West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. At the request of Grier’s family, the eulogy will be delivered by Rev. Al Sharpton, according to a press release sent to NewsOne by National Action Network (NAN), an organization founded by Sharpton that describes itself as “one of the leading civil rights organizations in the Nation with chapters throughout the entire United States.”

Aside from Sharpton giving the eulogy, there will also be a call to action delivered by famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

On Monday, Crump took to Twitter to demand “ANSWERS and transparency from Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.” He posted a video of Grier’s parents discussing their daughter and demanding “accountability and transparency” from Hancock County authorities.

We should all continue pressing for answers in a case like this that leaves so many obvious questions in the air. Meanwhile, our hearts are with Grier’s family and with Brianna.

Rest well.

