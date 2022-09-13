Sheryl Lee Ralph Wins First Emmy For ‘Abbott Elementary’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show." His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley's down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as "Mrs. Bernice Jenkins", "Lil' Darrl," "Joe Willie" and "Beauford." Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for "All About The Benjamins" and "Friday After Next". He's recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, "Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6". On television he"s hosted BET's "Open Casket Sharp" and "Comic View", appeared on "Showtime At The Apollo," "Uptown Comedy Club", HBO's "Def Comedy Jam"and "Snaps". Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB's (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: "Success is when preparation meets opportunity"

Sheryl Lee Ralph made history with her first Emmy award.

As the second Black actress to win outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, Ralph expressed with much emotion that “this is what believing looks like.” Jackée Harry was the first Black. actress to win this award for 227 in 1987. The veteran actress burst into song singing a verse from jazz singer Diane Reeves’ 1993 song “Endangered Species” while taking the stage to accept her Emmy.

“I am an endangered species, but I sing no victim song,” she sang. “I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs.” She then gave a. very inspirational speech that was followed by a standing ovation.

“To anyone who has ever ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t wouldn’t couldn’t come true I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like,” Ralph said. “This is what striving looks like, and don’t you ever, ever give up on you.”

“Because if you get a Quinta Brunson, if you get a husband like mine in your corner,” Ralph added. “If you get children like mine in your corner, and if you’ve got friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me, thank you! Thank you! Thank you!”

Ralph, 65, plays kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary created by Quinta Brunson on ABC.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Wins First Emmy For 'Abbott Elementary'