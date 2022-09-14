Yvonne Orji Is A Goddess In A Trendy Bronze Look

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Yvonne Orji took to Instagram earlier this week to serve a LEWK and we’re loving it!

Earlier today, the Insecure actress and comedian took to the social platform to show off her killer style in a copper dress that we love! The copper ensemble was from Mithridae apparel and featured a deep v-neckline and pleated like ankle length skirt.

She accessorized the look with matching copper strappy sandals and wore minimal jewelry, only rocking dangly earrings and a simple bracelet for the elegant look. As for her hair, she wore her blonde locs in loose curls with a middle part to show off her flawless face.

In the multi-photo IG carousel, the actress served full face and body, showing off the look from various angles in each shot. “BLACK, BRONZE & BLONDE #Emmys2022 Hair: @reign.mari.hair MUA: @juanice.mua Styling: @apuje Dress: @mithridate.official Earrings: @shinelikemebrand,” she captioned the fashionable look. Check it out below.

Of course, we aren’t the only ones loving the look on the social media influence as many of the beauty’s 1 million Instagram followers flooded the beauty’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “Yaaaaassssssss. Come through! ” wrote one fan while another wrote, “Girl! You look INCREDIBLE!!! ,” while others simply flooded the beauty’s comment section with a plethora of red heart, fire and heart-eye emojis to express their love for the look.

Beauties, what do you think about Yvonne’s elegant look?

DON’T MISS:

Your Black Is Beautiful: Insecure Star, Yvonne Orji Will Star In Ad Campaign For TV One

‘Insecure’ Actress Yvonne Orji Talks Being A 32-Year-Old Virgin

Everything You Need To Know About ‘Insecure’ Just In Time For Season 2

Yvonne Orji Is A Goddess In A Trendy Bronze Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com