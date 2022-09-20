Marlo Hampton Is Unbothered In A $2,990 Carolina Herrera Frock

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

When it comes to fashion, Marlo Hampton and her style never skip a beat. The RHOA star posed on her Instagram in a $2,990 Carolina Herrera dress, and it is classy!

Don’t let Hampton’s tears on the RHOA reunion fool you. Baby girl is cool, calm, and cute in a Carolina Herrera dress. The entrepreneur struck an off-guard pose on Instagram in the ensemble, and her followers were feeling her look. The off-the-shoulder getup featured oversized puff sleeves, polka dots, and yellow flowers. Hampton wore white Tom Ford ankle-strap heels to bring out the polka dots in the look. Her tresses were long and straight, and her makeup was flawless, as always.

This swanky fashion post comes on the heels of a cantankerous reunion episode where Hampton and her castmate Kenya Moore were doing their usual bickering. Hampton posted this picture with the caption, “People throw shade on what shines .” While we are not sure if her caption was an allusion to her and Moore’s confrontation, we know that Hampton’s outfit is posh – and her followers agreed. Hampton’s comment section was inundated with fire and heart emojis. Her supporters praised both her fashion look and her witty caption.

We can always count on Hampton for an expensive fashion slay because homegirl doesn’t fall short regarding the labels. Whether she’s dressed up in a glamorous gown or casually kicking it in a leisure suit, you better believe both ensembles are couture.

Marlo Hampton Is Unbothered In A $2,990 Carolina Herrera Frock was originally published on hellobeautiful.com