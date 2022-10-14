King Combs “Mr. Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” Checks In To Talk New Music, Possible Durag Line + More!

Power 107.5 CLOSE

It’s Baaad Booooyy! King Combs is making his rounds through the DC, Maryland and Virginia for HBCU Homecoming Season and of course he made some time to stop by The QuickSilva Show to chop it up with DJ QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva!

With his his single “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” still heating up the charts, King Combs shares how this record came together with him and Kodak. He also shares the reaction his father, Diddy, gave when he played the song for him for the first time! Plus Quick and Diva get the inside scoop on that new music and how he’s gonna help some of y’all fellas get ya waves right!

Checkout the full interview below and make to follow The QuickSilva Show on all platforms for more exclusives! @quicksilvashow

