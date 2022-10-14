Ohio Officer Delivers DoorDash Order After Arresting the Driver

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

A police officer in Ohio went above and beyond for one customer who ordered food through DoorDash.

Matthew Colvin, a cop in Streetsboro, pulled over Bryson Nobles after discovering there was an arrest warrant out for him. Nobles, 21, also had a suspended driver’s license.

When Colvin approached the car Nobles explained that he was out delivering food for DoorDash. So, instead of letting that good food go to waste, Colvin opted to finish the two deliveries while his partner took Nobles to jail.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: [sailthruwidget fields=“email” sailthrulist=“subscribers”]

Via FOX 8…

We would not have known about officer Colvin’s deliveries, but Ashley Csorba decided to post a video on social media, that paid tribute to the officer’s commitment to protect and serve.

RELATED: Ohio News: Youngstown Man Mauled By 5 Dogs

RELATED: Cleveland News: Lake Erie Walleye Cheaters Charged With Felonies

“I was like, ‘That is the craziest thing that has ever happened but it was so kind of him,’” she said.

Colvin told us that his motivation for the good deed was simple. He is a DoorDash customer and is not happy and at times, is even “hangry” when his order is late or canceled.

Finish this story from FOX 8 [here]

What’s the craziest experience you’ve had while waiting on food to be delivered?

Ohio Officer Delivers DoorDash Order After Arresting the Driver was originally published on wzakcleveland.com