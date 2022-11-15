According to NBC4i, Columbus City Schools announced it will be changing all bus routes for students across the city.
According to the district, nearly every student who currently takes the bus to their school in Columbus, including city schools and charter/non-public schools, will likely have a new driver, pick-up and/or drop-off times, or a new bus stop location — or all of the above.
The changes, which will take effect Jan. 3 after the winter break, are the result of the district changing routing software, the district said in a statement.
In a tweet, the district called the changes “unprecedented.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Thousands of Minks on the loose in Ohio
- Breezeline says services down in Ohio
- Beyonce leads the 2023 Grammy Nominations
- Glorilla Receives First Grammy Nomination For Best Rap Performance
- Rap Grammy Noms 2022: Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled Lead The Pack
- Jamaal Brown, Ohio State basketball standout, dies
- Columbus schools to change all bus routes
- Roberta Flack’s ALS Diagnosis Spotlights The Disease’s Low Rates Among Black Americans
- Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges
- Why Were UVA Football Players Shot? Reports Hint At Accused Student-Gunman’s Motive
Columbus schools to change all bus routes was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com