According to NBC4i, a Delaware County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a “highly agitated” Powell man Monday after he called and told a dispatcher to “send the cops.”
Around 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call from Sean Michael Hinton, 42, who urged law enforcement without giving a reason to come to his Powell house on the 600 block of Slate Hollow Court, according to the 911 call audio. Hinton, who urged the sheriff’s office to “protect and serve, protect and serve,” eventually hung up on dispatchers. The dispatcher called back and his wife answered, alleging Hinton was armed, highly intoxicated and threatening suicide.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Fantasia Shines On The ‘Gram In An Olive Look
- Savannah James And Lala Anthony Were Cute And Cozy For Their Kids’ Basketball Game Last Night
- Suspected White Supremacist Who Used Noose To Threaten To Kill Black People Pleads Guilty To Hate Crimes
- Jackson State Hires New Head Football Coach To Replace Deion Sanders
- Deputy kills armed, ‘agitated’ man during Powell domestic disturbance
- Ohio measles outbreak up to 74 confirmed cases
- Tory Lanez Shooting Trial: Here’s Everything We Know About The Heated Court Case
- Amanda Seales Show ‘Torey Lanez vs Megan Mess’ | EPISODE 25
- Jordyn Woods Turns Head In A Sexy Reflective Dress At The ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Premiere
- New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stops In Ohio
Deputy kills armed, ‘agitated’ man during Powell domestic disturbance was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com