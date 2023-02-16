Freedom Is A Fight: Keanu Reeves Battles The High Table In The Final ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Trailer

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Next month, the fourth installment of the John Wick series will hit theaters. Lionsgate released the final action-packed trailer for the film today. Click inside to check it out!

The last time we saw Keanu Reeves’ hitman character John Wick, he was down bad. Very bad. Wick had lost a finger, been shot by one of his best friends and fell off a building. By the end of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Wick had no other options left but to team up with the ‘Bowery King’ (played by Laurence FIshburne) in hopes to take down The High Table (a council of twelve crime lords that govern the underworld’s most powerful criminal organizations).

With the price on his head ever increasing, the legendary assassin uncovers a path to defeating The High Table that takes him global (from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin) as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances that turn old friends into foes.

Along with Reeves and Fishburne, Lance Reddick and Ian McShane return to reprise their roles from the previous films. Bill Skarsgard joins the cast as the main villain in the film, Marquis de Gramont. Martial arts star Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Scott Adkins and Rina Sawayama also star in the Chad Stahelski directed film.

Shay Hatten and Michael Finch co-wrote the screenplay, which is being produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski. On top of starring in the film, Reeves also served as an executive producer alongside Louise Rosner, David Leitch and Michael Paseorn.

The Thunder Road Films / 87eleven production is set to hit theaters on March 23. Check out the trailer below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

